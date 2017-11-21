Local Focus: Lots of lots for Hawke's Bay

"Unfortunately, a lot of deceased estates come through us which is a little bit sad when you go through some of the things, but generally family have taken their things, we sort through the rest."

The internet is now working to the advantage of auction houses, Maidens and Fosters Auctioneers owner Todd Foster said.

"People who want to sell items are finding now that selling on the internet is all very good if you have the time and maybe a little bit of expertise. But if you don't know anything about it or have more important things to do with your time, then selling at auction is a very good option - a one stop shop."



"We take care of all the work for the vendor. You sit back and we put the money in your bank."

He said household chattels were increasingly becoming disposable "but there is still a clientele that is looking for pieces that have better quality - maybe more expensive in their time - but are worth recycling.

"That's the sort of thing we make a living out of but the internet has now come back, possibly to help us, because it does enable clients to make absentee bids, for us to share photographs of items with a client who's not in town."

This week Maidens & Fosters has three auctions. The general goods auction on Wednesday, antiques auction on Thursday and an onsite liquidation sale of Shift Contractors' plant and machinery.

