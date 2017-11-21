Local Focus: Lots of lots for Hawke's Bay

Auction houses are on the decline around New Zealand, but not in Hawke's Bay where they are thriving.
"It is definitely part of the lifestyle of Hawke's Bay," Kauri House Auctions owner Quentin de Groot said.
"In part it is one of the reasons that we came here - not particularly to come to auctions and end up buying an auction business - but to enjoy the lifestyle."
General goods are the weekly mainstay of Kauri House Auctions in Havelock North and Maidens and Fosters Auctioneers in Napier, with antique and collectable auctions less frequent.
"We have had office cleanouts, we have had factories, cafes - you name it - right through to rest homes and full house lots," Mr de Groot said.