IRD issues 1240 dud cheques

File photo / Thinkstock

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has admitted issuing 1240 dud cheques after a Westport man tried to bank one and had his bank funds frozen.

Ian Williams said he was told he had insufficient funds in his bank account when he tried to pay $330 worth of bills in Westport yesterday.

He said he was dumbfounded, as earlier in the week he had deposited a GST refund cheque from the IRD for his family's farm, plus his Stockton opencast mine pay cheque of about $2000.

The ASB Bank told him it had frozen all outgoings from his account because the IRD cheque had bounced, he said.

When he complained, the bank released his funds.