Electric bike maker starts first order

"We have about 15 dealers appointed provisionally in New Zealand," said Mr Allan. "As soon as people have their pre-orders and the bikes are out there and available to try, that will really move things along."

Mr Clyde, who returned on Sunday from a visit with Darryl Neal to Chinese supply chain partners, said the production bikes were being rigorously tested before going out to customers.

"We loaded the bikes up and really thrashed them at TECT Park," he said. "They're rated at 200kg. They weren't rated to drive across a motocross park fully loaded - but they did. Customers are really loving them."

Enterprise Angels executive director Bill Murphy said the initial response to Ubco's pitch at last month's meeting had been positive, with 25 members expressing interest. The group was currently doing due diligence on Ubco, he said. Funds were likely to come from a mix of members, matching funding from Seed Capital Investment Fund and the angel group's sidecar fund, as well as other wealthy private investors and regional funds.

"It's a very accessible deal," said Mr Murphy. "They bring the bike to meetings and potential investors can see it and touch it. The product development side is really strong. They've done a great job of that."

The company initially focused on the farm bike sector as the best way to secure early sales. However, Mr Allan said there were a number of other interesting applications opening up, including potential tour guiding opportunities, which could leverage the bike's silent running. And there was huge potential in developing an on-road version, which was planned for later in the year.

Ubco:

* Ubco was admitted in December 2015 to Focus 700, a targeted group of New Zealand companies that receive export development support from NZTE.