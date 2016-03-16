Electric bike maker starts first order

Bay of Plenty-based electric off-road bike maker Ubco has begun assembling, testing and shipping its first production models to meet pre-order and dealer demand in New Zealand and Australia.
The award-winning startup, which was co-founded by Whakatane-based Antony Clyde and his partner Daryl Neal in Wellington, is also seeking $1.5 million to $2.5 million in second stage funding from the Bay's early stage funding group Enterprise Angels.
The bikes were designed and developed by the founders in partnership with Tauranga industrial design and development company Locus Research, with core components built in China and assembled in Tauranga.
"The final production model is much higher performance, the finish is much better and we've got about 50 per cent more torque," said Locus managing director Timothy Allan.
Ubco has taken delivery of 150 bikes initially and has recruited former BMW mechanic Gareth Hill to supervise production. The company has subcontracted ZTR Mowers in Tauranga for the initial assembly of the bikes, which come in three basic parts - frame, wheels and battery pack.