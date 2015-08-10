Anna Russell: Fit farmers with Farmstrong

For team meetings, get out for a group walk/run/cycle - use it to discuss topics, generate ideas, find resolution for a tough problem. Photo / Sarah Brook

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and FMG Insurance, along with support from NZX-Agri, launched the initiative Farmstrong. It is an initiative designed to give farmers the skills and resources to live well, farm well, and get the most out of life.

The three areas they focus on are applicable in any work environment, and particularly can help during times of transformation and change:

Time Out - taking regular breaks is an important part of remaining fresh and positive in day-to-day work. So is getting a good night sleep.

Some tips:

• If you can, don't go through work emails at night time or in the weekends

• Get away from your desk with a brief, brisk walk, it does wonders for clarity and focus

Focus on Fitness - Creativity, energy and engagement can be increased by periodically inserting activity into the workday.