Anna Russell: Fit farmers with Farmstrong

By Anna Russell
Herald online·
2 mins to read
For team meetings, get out for a group walk/run/cycle - use it to discuss topics, generate ideas, find resolution for a tough problem. Photo / Sarah Brook

For team meetings, get out for a group walk/run/cycle - use it to discuss topics, generate ideas, find resolution for a tough problem. Photo / Sarah Brook

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and FMG Insurance, along with support from NZX-Agri, launched the initiative Farmstrong. It is an initiative designed to give farmers the skills and resources to live well, farm well, and get the most out of life.

The three areas they focus on are applicable in any work environment, and particularly can help during times of transformation and change:

Time Out - taking regular breaks is an important part of remaining fresh and positive in day-to-day work. So is getting a good night sleep.

Some tips:
• If you can, don't go through work emails at night time or in the weekends
• Get away from your desk with a brief, brisk walk, it does wonders for clarity and focus

Focus on Fitness - Creativity, energy and engagement can be increased by periodically inserting activity into the workday.

• On the farm or in the office, many of us have regular team meetings; why not have these as a walk around the block or the farm?
• One day a week get out for a group walk/run/cycle - use it to discuss topics, generate ideas, find resolution for a tough problem

Healthy Thinking - we all have stresses and demands, but we need to be in the right head space to make good decisions, maintain positive relationships with people, and be flexible during uncertainty. Competing professionally I have found I can control the following two things. Keep the focus on this instead of worrying about all the things outside of your control.

• Attitude
• Effort

Creativity, energy and engagement can be increased by periodically inserting activity into the workday. Photo / Sarah Brook
Creativity, energy and engagement can be increased by periodically inserting activity into the workday. Photo / Sarah Brook

Try some of these tips, share with your team, and support each other.

For more information on Farmstrong visit www.farmstrong.co.nz.

Two years ago, while working full-time, Anna left the corporate world to pursue her dream of becoming a professional athlete, competing around the world in Ironman triathlons. Anna now writes about her experience as a professional athlete and how her learnings can be applied to drive high performance in both individuals and teams. For further information visit: www.annarusselltriathlete.co.nz/anna-russell/
