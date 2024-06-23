Claudia Hurford is the owner-operator of Golden State Coffee. Photo / Melissa Reid

Mobile coffee truck operator Claudia Hurford brings a dose of sunshine to the Waikato via her California-inspired coffee van. She talks to John Weekes about the cost of launching a new business and her plans to grow it in the future.

Why has California been such an inspiration to your business?

California has been a big inspiration for many reasons, mainly that my 1970s Chevrolet Step-Van was imported from Compton, California in 2021.

I want to continue the van’s story here. And in my eyes, California (the “Golden State”) is a beachy, sunny, relaxed place. This is how I wanted my coffee truck to appeal to customers - a bright, fun place to stop for a coffee and a smile. Plus, one day I’d love to travel there to see the beaches, coffee and Californian vibe.

Most of us work in fixed locations, not on wheels. What are the benefits and drawbacks of having a mobile workplace?

Mobile is so much fun. We get to go where ever we like, really - we attend lots of events, rugby games and car shows, and have our truck set up in numerous locations.

I also love seeing customers follow our social media and come to grab coffee in a different location.

During the week, I have a permanent location from Tuesday to Friday. I try so hard to stay here and act like a normal cafe, turning away midweek events so I can be a reliable coffee and food stop during the week.

There’s nothing worse than getting excited for your coffee and the yellow truck not being there.

What’s your working background, and what is Connor’s?

Restaurant management was how I entered the hospitality industry, and I worked fulltime during evenings and weekends while completing my business degree at Massey University.

I really do love the work but the hours are challenging, which saw me move into cafes and morning shifts.

Connor, my partner, previously has worked in catering and restaurants, and it was through the industry that we met.

Claudia Hurford is the owner-operator of the mobile business Golden State Coffee, which utilises a 1970s-era Chevrolet Step-Van imported from Compton, California. Photo / Melissa Reid

He now works in the truck and brings his cheffing knowledge to our food offerings - he’s responsible for our delicious toastie flavours and making the best Biscoff scrolls around!

How long did it take to restore the van, and how much did that restoration cost?

The van arrived in New Zealand in December 2021. The complete restoration was finished in June 2023.

All the work and importation was completed by Monty’s Garage. We couldn’t have done it without that team turning the van into what it is today.

We are excited to approach our first business birthday on June 15, with our heads still above water!

The overall start-up cost was close to $100,000, something I couldn’t have done without my parents’ help, and that included costs to get the truck on the road and extra operating costs, such as my trusty Honda generator.

Many hospitality businesses have faced serious obstacles in recent years with lockdowns, labour shortages, and the high cost of living. What’s been the toughest part of the journey for you?

Still being fairly new, I haven’t had to experience many of those problems. For me, the toughest part so far has been finding my feet in the weekly location.

Building every customer relationship, turning up on time in the wind and rain to gain their trust and building the customer base into what it is now. That’s what I am really proud of.

As I look to potentially expand, I believe staff costs and the high price of living will become challenging.

Coffee prices will have to rise to cover this. But it’s always hard competing with the bigger companies, which can keep the price of a coffee lower than independent operators.

Some people are coffee snobs, with very specific tastes. What specific tastes do Waikato locals seem to have?

I asked a regular customer this question, and the answer was our coffee is full-bodied with a nice creamy flavour, and never bitter.

We put this down to our premium coffee beans, sourced from Underground Coffee Roasters in Christchurch.

We have great customer feedback and I feel extremely supported by our very loyal customers.

Our experience in the industry means we aim for top-grade cafe-quality coffee on the go.

What are your main goals in business now - and when might we see a second van?

This year, my focus has been on upskilling myself in business and understanding the numbers of the business more.

At the start, I was constantly dealing with all the challenges a new business throws at you, so I would have laughed at this question six months ago.

As I find my feet more regarding the day-to-day running of the business, a second coffee truck or small brick-and-mortar coffee shop could be on the way.

I don’t have a clear growth plan as yet for the business - and that’s exciting, if you ask me.

If you have a Small Business story idea, contact newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz with the subject “Small Business Q&A”.