Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Deadly Sin Coffee Co helping employers woo staff back to the office

6 minutes to read
Deadly Sin Coffee Co was founded by former HR professional Ange Besant. Photo / Supplied

Deadly Sin Coffee Co was founded by former HR professional Ange Besant. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Ange Besant, founder of Deadly Sin Coffee Co, talks starting up a coffee brand during the pandemic and how six months later her product is being used as an incentive by employers to woo staff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.