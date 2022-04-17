Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Auckland mum starts goat milk baby formula company Little Oak

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Little Oak founder Elke Pascoe. Photo / Supplied

Little Oak founder Elke Pascoe. Photo / Supplied

Single mum-of-two Elke Pascoe, founder of infant milk powder company Little Oak, talks starting a business and how she lives a transtasman lifestyle juggling her duties as mum and chief executive of a growing international

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business