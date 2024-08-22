Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

SkyCity: Disappointing $143.3m loss, reinforces earnings forecast for 2025

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
SkyCity's board has forecast earnings to rise in 2025. Photo / Jason Oxenham

SkyCity's board has forecast earnings to rise in 2025. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Listed Australasian casino giant SkyCity Entertainment Group had appeared to be in a turnaround phase, its 2023 result well up on 2022.

But now the company has delivered a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business