Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

SkyCity announces five-day closure dates for next month

Anne Gibson
By
2 mins to read
Pokies are part of the offering at SkyCity's casino operations. Photo / Christine Cornege

Pokies are part of the offering at SkyCity's casino operations. Photo / Christine Cornege

SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced the dates of its five-day shut-down of the Auckland casino after an agreement with the Department of Internal Affairs.

The business will shut its Auckland property from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13, the company told the NZX today.

But associated businesses are unaffected.

“All SkyCity Auckland hotels, attractions and restaurants and bars outside of the gambling area will continue to remain open as usual during this period,” it said.

Last month, when it announced the planned closure, the company didn’t say it but the shutdown is expected to cost the casino an estimated $1 million a day, and will be the first “voluntary” casino closure in New Zealand history.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The company said it reached an agreement with the secretary for Internal Affairs to resolve an application to temporarily suspend its casino operator’s licence.

“As part of the agreement, SkyCity has agreed to close the gambling area of the SkyCity Auckland casino for five consecutive days in 2024,” the company said last month.

When that would happen wasn’t announced until today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A statement issued today said more.

“The closure is the result of failings on the part of SkyCity, which we have accepted responsibility for. We failed to meet the standards expected of us in this case,” said chief executive Jason Walbridge.

“Over recent years, we have made significant progress to strengthen how we manage risk across the SkyCity Group, but there is still work to do. We are well underway and remain committed to prioritising the care of our customers. We understand that the privilege of holding a casino licence comes with significant responsibilities and obligations,” he said.

SkyCity was committed to ensuring that its staff are looked after during the closure period.

All staff will be rostered and paid as usual, he statement said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business