Pokies are part of the offering at SkyCity's casino operations. Photo / Christine Cornege

Pokies are part of the offering at SkyCity's casino operations. Photo / Christine Cornege

SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced the dates of its five-day shut-down of the Auckland casino after an agreement with the Department of Internal Affairs.

The business will shut its Auckland property from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13, the company told the NZX today.

But associated businesses are unaffected.

“All SkyCity Auckland hotels, attractions and restaurants and bars outside of the gambling area will continue to remain open as usual during this period,” it said.

Last month, when it announced the planned closure, the company didn’t say it but the shutdown is expected to cost the casino an estimated $1 million a day, and will be the first “voluntary” casino closure in New Zealand history.