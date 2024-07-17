The company acknowledged not meeting its host responsibility programme on the detection of continuous play by one customer due to a design error in a technology system.

That has since been rectified, it said.

The company has formally apologised for its failures.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said SkyCity agreed to a five-day voluntary closure for licence breaches relating to its harm minimisation obligations.

It followed a complaint from a customer who gambled at the Auckland casino between 2017 and 2021.

“The estimated loss of income to SkyCity due to the five-day closure is around NZ$5 million,” the DIA said in a statement this morning.

“This agreement is conditional on the Gambling Commission consenting to the withdrawal of the proceedings.”

Photo / Dean Purcell

The DIA said it identified 23 incidents where the customer could gamble continuously without detection by SkyCity’s technological system for identifying continuous play, and without appropriate staff oversight or interaction.

“The resolution agreement is an unprecedented result. This is the first voluntary closure of a casino and is the longest suspension of operations in a casino under the Gambling Act,” said Vicki Scott, DIA Director of Gambling.

“Gambling has a real potential to cause harm to customers, their whānau and their communities.”

Scott said casinos and other gambling operators had strict obligations around preventing and minimising harm from gambling.

In February, Internal Affairs filed charges against the company, a chief saying then is important criminals don’t launder money in New Zealand.

SkyCity said at the time it was “disappointed” it had not met the standard to which it needed to hold itself. The gaming giant would engage with the department on proposed proceedings, to resolve these matters quickly and efficiently.

These alleged failures variously spanned from February 2018 to March 2023, it said.

