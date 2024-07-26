Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

First look inside new Auckland 5-star Horizon by SkyCity hotel: knockout art, architecture, interior design

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Gordon Moller's porte cochere ceiling along with the 30m long honey onyx tile wall in the new Horizon by SkyCity. Photo / Michael Craig

Gordon Moller's porte cochere ceiling along with the 30m long honey onyx tile wall in the new Horizon by SkyCity. Photo / Michael Craig

Walls of back-lighted 2cm-thick honey-coloured onyx tiles glowing gold in public areas and 2.4m pōhutukawa leaf shapes made of anodised aluminium floating to the glass atrium 12 levels above the cocktail bar are two of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business