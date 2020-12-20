Sky wins back Wimbledon from TVNZ and Spark

Serena Williams during her match against Simona Halep (in their Ladies' Singles Final match during Day 12 of Wimbledon 2019. Photo / Getty

Sky TV says it has signed a "multi-year deal" to win back Wimbledon tennis.

This year's tournament was cancelled, for the first time since World War II, amid the pandemic.

Wimbledon 2019 was broadcast by TVNZ and streamed by partner Spark Sport.

Commercial terms were not disclosed.

Assuming it's able to go ahead, Wimbledon 2021 is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 11.

"Coverage will include the Wimbledon World Feed live and in full, with additional supplementary feeds to be made available on Sky Go. In addition, Sky will be making selected content available free to access throughout the tournament," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Roger Federer is presented with the runners-up trophy by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during Day 13 of Wimbledon 2019. Covid saw the 2020 tournament canceled. Photo / Getty

A spokeswoman said all Sky Sport coverage of the tournament would be replicated on its Sky Sport Now app.

Although Sky has nabbed Wimbledon from TVNZ, the pair will partner on coverage for the delayed Tokyo Olympics, with the free-to-air portion that screened on Sky's Prime in 2016 slated to screen on the state broadcaster.

New Sky CEO Sophie Moloney said, "It's great to finish the year with some good news like this. Meanwhile, we're encouraging our team and our partners to get a decent rest over the break as there is so much on offer in 2021 including the Sky Super Rugby competitions, the ANZ premiership, the NRL, Supercars, acres of golf and the Olympics."

Wimbledon was the second major deal of Moloney's brief tenure.

On December 7, Sky announced a renewed deal with Discovery Inc, although this time without exclusivity - paving the way for the possible launch of the US giant's pending Discovery+ streaming service in NZ. The non-exclusivity also means Discovery content could screen on the company's recent acquisition, Three, after screening on Sky.

Sky shares were up 0.6 per cent to 16c in midday trading.

The stock is down 59 per cent for the year.