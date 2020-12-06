Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

New Sky TV-Discovery deal paves way for Discovery+ launch in NZ

3 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
An all NZ crew produced 'Shark Lockdown' that will air on the Discovery Channel to international audiences. Video / Discovery
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Sky TV has partially put to bed fears about Discovery Inc's local plans by signing a new, expanded, multi-year deal with the US giant for its TV channels - but has lost some of its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.