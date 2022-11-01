Voyager 2022 media awards
Sky TV pumps up dividend policy, details chunky pay rises, updates on Sky Box

Chris Keall
There's still no date for the new Sky Box, though the company says customer trials will start "soon"

Sky TV is adopting a new dividend policy that should see fatter payouts to shareholders.

The pay-TV broadcaster previously said it would pay out between 50 to 80 per cent of free cashflow in dividends.

