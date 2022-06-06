Sky TV in late-stage talks to buy MediaWorks - report

Photo / File

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Sky TV is in late-stage talks to buy MediaWorks, according to an AFR report.

Following the sale of its TV business to Discovery, MediaWorks operates in the radio and outdoor advertising markets.

In a May 20 NZX update, Sky said it was assessing investment opportunities.

MediaWorks' stable of radio stations includes The Edge, The Rock and More FM. It holds roughly half the market, with stations owned by Herald publisher NZME holding most of the balance.

The pay-TV broadcaster says it will issue a statement shortly. MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace said "no comment at this stage" when approached by the Herald this morning.

MediaWorks is currently owned 60 per cent by private equity firm Oaktree Capital, and 40 per cent by Quandrant Capital, which in 2019 bought outdoor advertising business QMS.

Any deal would have to pass muster with the Commerce Commission.

The regulator earlier shot down Sky's attempt to merge with Vodafone NZ, and blocked a media deal that would have seen NZME merge with Stuff.

Sky shares surged last week on a separate report that the company had courted bids from two private equity firms. Sky said it would not comment on speculation and was fulfilling all of its disclosure operations.

The sale of MediaWorks' TV business two-and-a-half years ago was followed by rumours that the remaining firm would be listed on the NZX.

With the talks reportedly now underway, Quadrant is said to have engaged UBS to find a buyer for MediaWorks, while Sky is reportedly being advised by Jarden.

At its half-year report, Sky said it had $74m in cash, which has since been bolstered by $56m from the sale of its Mt Wellington campus.

Sky shares closed Friday at $2.64. The stock is up 54 per cent for the year on its return to customer gains, and its intention to reinstate its dividend.

