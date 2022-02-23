Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sky makes customer gains, reinstates dividend

4 minutes to read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Sky TV reported a first-half net profit of $28.3m this morning.

That was down on the $39.6m that Sky reported for the year-ago period.

But the pay-TV broadcaster stood by its bullish full-year guidance (detailed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.