Sky makes customer gains, reinstates dividend

Sky TV reported a first-half net profit of $28.3m this morning.

That was down on the $39.6m that Sky reported for the year-ago period.

But the pay-TV broadcaster stood by its bullish full-year guidance (detailed below).

The company saw revenue grow 4.1 per cent to $372m for the six months to December 31 as its total customer base grew 6 per cent to 983,561.

Sky box subs fell from the year-ago 566,497 to 545,000 but Sky's streaming services Neon, Sky Sport Now and RugbyPass grew a collective 23 per cent to drive overall customer growth.

Several content deals were closed in the period, which saw programming costs increase to $178.4m from the year-ago $141.7m. Sky renewed its HBO and NRL deals and, beyond its first-half close, pulled English Premier League rights back from Spark (and the telco did nothing to challenge analyst speculation that it would exit streaming as it played down sport in its interim result yesterday).

"There was an uplift in rights fees is across multiple contracts, including NZ Rugby, ESPN and Universal," Sky corporate affairs chief Chris Major told the Herald.

Chairman Philip Bowman announced that a capital review was complete and Sky's long-suspended dividend will return with its full-year result in September with a payout that would equate to between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of free cashflow (free cash flow for the first half was $29.7m).

"As today's results show, rather than being a business in defensive mode, we now have a

greater understanding of our existing and prospective customer base, an enhanced portfolio of rights, and a balance sheet which is able to embrace opportunity and growth, as well as to recommence distributing dividends to our investors," chief executive Sophie Moloney said.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney. Photo / Supplied

Sky shares rose 24c or 9.8 per cent to close at $2.69 yesterday.

The stock, which had a 10:1 consolidation in September, is up 56.4 per cent for the year, though has yet to return to its pre-pandemic level when it was trading above $3.00.

Shares headed north in early December after Sky upped its ebitda forecast from $115m-$130m to $150m-$160m, and its full-year net profit guidance from $17.5 million- $27.5m to $40m and $48m as on long-term cost-savings, plus streaming gains out-stripping its satellite decline for the first time.

The rosier forecast saw Jarden upgrade Sky from neutral to overweight, and its 12-month target price from $1.80 to $2.42 (Sky was trading at $1.75 ahead of its December 7 update) and Forsyth Barr upgrade from neutral to outperform and lift its target price from $1.80 to $3.00.

Sky followed that up with the December 16 announcement that it had sold its Mt Wellington campus for $56m - at the upper end of analyst expectations.

The proceeds of the Mt Wellington sale are not included in today's numbers.

Sky will lease back two studios on the campus, one for $1.7m year, the other for $1.0m per year (with right of renewal for up to five years), meaning some staff will stay in Mt Wellington. Others will move into the CBD, where, from April, Sky is leasing a floor in Auckland Transport's building on the Viaduct (an office previously occupied by Vodafone NZ) and some will work from home.

Sky's new box will be powered by Google's Android software, support third-party apps like Netflix and Disney+, offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, and deliver Sky's pay-TV channels over fibre - doing away with the need for a dish. Photo / Supplied

Sky launched Sky Broadband, provisioned by Orcon Group (formerly Vocus Group), but has yet to give any numbers for the new service, which is available to all but discounted for Sky TV subs as a loyalty bonus. Orcon has a merger with 2degrees in front of the Commerce Commission.

December also saw Vodafone NZ announce it will switch off Vodafone TV in September this year. Vodafone TV, which offers streaming plus Sky TV channels under a wholesale deal - if the Vodafone customer wants to pay for a Sky bundle, has around 100,000 users, who will all be offered a Skybox. Vodafone NZ said the service was a money-loser.

Sky said recently that its new box was still on track to be rolled out from mid-year. The new box will run on Google's Android software and offer third-party streaming apps as well as Sky's own channels delivered over UFB fibre rather than via dish. Customers will be able to keep their existing Sky decoder if they wish.

The mid-year delivery date was confirmed today.