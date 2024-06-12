Advertisement
Service sector, cars and hospitality lead spending falls as economy cools in May

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Spending on hospitality dipped by 2 per cent in May. Photo / 123RF

New Zealanders continue to spend less as tough economic conditions bite.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), decreased from April 2024, down $81 million (0.9

