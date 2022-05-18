Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Serko widens loss, disappoints with forecast, plans to hire offshore

3 minutes to read
Serko co-founder and chief executive Darrin Grafton at his company's Parnell HQ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Serko co-founder and chief executive Darrin Grafton at his company's Parnell HQ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Serko shares dipped after it reported a net loss that widened to $36 million, but its CEO Darrin Grafton said he saw an uptick in business over the first two months of the new financial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.