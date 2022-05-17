A Jolt EV charger. Photo / Supplied

Australian startup Jolt is launching in New Zealand from July, with plans to build a public network of 500 EV chargers around the country over the next four years.

There will be three major points of difference with incumbents, Jolt NZ country manager Chris Monaghan says.

The first is a "freemium" model, funded by advertising. Your first 7 kilowatt hours of power (enough for 40km to 50km of riving range, depending on your model of EV) are free. The free charge is funded by a digital advertising display, which faces the road. It's no coincidence that Monaghan has a background in outdoor advertising (he launched QMS in New Zealand) rather than electrical engineering.

The second is that while the likes of ChargeNet, Z Energy and Vector have received millions in Government co-funding (via the Low Emission Transport Fund) to subsidise some 1200 chargers around the country, Monaghan says Jolt has not applied for a cent.

Jolt was founded in 2018, but really hit its straps in July last year when it received a A$100m investment from US private equity giant BlackRock, which took a "significant minority"stake. It's the Blackrock capital injection that's funding a rollout of 5000 chargers across the Tasman, plus expansion into North America, the UK and now NZ.

The third is that Jolt has no time-based fees, a la ChargeNet, which is easily the largest incumbent with its network of around 250 chargers. Instead, it will charge 42c per kilowatt hour once your free 7 kilowatt hours is up (a Tesla Model 3 requires 50 kilowatt hours of charge, meaning a charge would cost around $18). ChargeNet''s fees vary by area and individual charger.

Jolt says its DC fast chargers will offer a minimum 25kW, meaning it'll take 15 to 27 minutes (depending on your model of EV) to get your free 7 kilowatt hours of charge (for 40-50km of driving).

Its charging stations support both CCS2 and CHAdeMo plugs and cables are provided. In plain English, that means they'll accommodate every major make and model of EV.

The incumbent ChargeNet has a mix of 25kW, 50kW and 300kW charging points, which it says will give you around 33km, 66km and 400km of range respectively with a 15-minute charge.

Partnering with retailers, local councils

There will be a once-a-day restriction on grabbing your free top-up.

In Australia, Jolt partnered with utility companies for direct access to the public grid.

For example, a pilot in Sydney that has seen AusGrid roadside transformers upgraded so they can perform double-duty as Jolt EV chargers. In South Australia, it works with a utility provider on smart charging, to balance loads during peak times and offer cheaper rates when wind's blowing and there's more power on tap.

Here - where Vector is already in bed with Evnex - Jolt will partner with retailers and councils.

The first partner is Mitre 10, with 50 chargers being installed around the big box retailers' stores. Monaghan says there should be 150 in Auckland in around 12 months. The full 500 charging station, nationwide network will happen over four years.

Mitre 10 chief legal and property officer Grant Fraser says "If we are to make a real and sustainable impact, both public and private sector partners must collaborate more to find solutions. The Mitre 10 co-operative is proud to be contributing to New Zealand's efforts to reduce carbon emissions through this partnership. 39 of our 84 locally-owned stores will have Jolt charging stations installed over time."

A mockup of a Jolt charging point outside the Mitre 10 in Albany. Photo / Supplied

Patience is one factor if you're a wannabe EV owner, amid Covid-induced supply chain delays (which will eventually lift) and materials shortages (which could get dramatically worse as EVs rise from 1 per cent of the market today to an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of new car sales by 2030) . If you order a Tesla Model 3 today, with no customisation, the estimated delivery time is October. For a Model X, it's April 2023.

Regardless, sales are exploding. New Zealanders spent $877m on EVs in the year to March or roughly double the prior year, as the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on our roads exploded from 20,345 to 42,555 on the back of the Clean Car Discount.

Earlier this week, the Government announced a $4.5b emissions reduction plan that included $1.2b for transport and, within that, $569m for a Clean Car Upgrade, which will help lower and middle-income households scrap high-emitting vehicles in exchange for electric and hybrid alternatives.

Monaghan, unsurprisingly, strongly supports incentives to switch to an EV. But he says the barriers aren't just financial. "Range anxiety" is also a big factor, he says, so adding at least 500 more public chargers will make people more comfortable with the idea of upgrading to an electric vehicle.

Jolt's NZ country manager Chris Monaghan, an ex-CEO of outdoor advertising company QMS. Photo / Supplied

"Jolt is investing and developing an urban-focused EV fast-charging network that will align with local and central government climate emissions targets and help increase the uptake of EVs in New Zealand," Monaghan says.

"We are selecting charger locations based on where it is most convenient for EV drivers within the urban areas so we don't disrupt their routine. Drivers pull up, plug in, and are on their way in 20 minutes, receiving up to 7kWh free per day, saving over $1000 a year by charging with Jolt."

Jolt is also in the e-bike and e-scooter business, and is also assessing whether to migrate those across the Tasman, too - including a battery swap-out service based around its EV chargers.

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wood: Removing perceived barriers

Transport Minister Michael Wood welcomed the launch.

"This investment is another example of businesses having confidence in New Zealand's economic direction and our policies to assist our country transition to a low emission economy," he said.

"Collectively, these are helping to remove perceived barriers to electric vehicle uptake, while reducing purchase and operating costs.

"As a Government we are proud to be supporting the uptake of cleaner vehicles, which will not only help families do their bit for our planet but also protect them and our economy from future economic shocks and high fuel prices."