Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19: The big airline rebuild - which carriers are coming back to New Zealand?

7 minutes to read
Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers talks about the rebuilding of airlines, with New Zealand opening up the borders.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers talks about the rebuilding of airlines, with New Zealand opening up the borders.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Planned airline capacity to New Zealand is climbing towards a critical milestone - nearly half of what it was before the industry was devastated by Covid-19.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.