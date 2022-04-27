Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Air New Zealand's big move: Why airline is moving from the CBD to the airport

5 minutes to read
What Air NZ's new corporate HQ will look like. Video / Air New Zealand

What Air NZ's new corporate HQ will look like. Video / Air New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says a head office move to Auckland Airport is an ''elegant'' way of meeting twin aims - saving money and a cultural shift.

Its office staff of between

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.