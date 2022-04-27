Captain Evan Summefield, commanded the delivery flight from Toulouse to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific will restart passenger flights between Auckland and Hong Kong, starting on Monday, June 4.

The airline will be operating two flights to and from Hong Kong in June, in addition to the single weekly Air New Zealand operated codeshare flight.

Cathay Pacific hopes to be able to add more flights to its schedule in the coming months.

It is the latest airline to announce a return or expanded services to New Zealand as restrictions on arriving passengers ease.

Cathay says Hong Kong has recently lifted the ban on transit traffic, and New Zealand has ditched Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) for Kiwis, opened the border to temporary work and student visa holders, as well as Australian citizens and residents.

It will drop isolation requirements for visa waiver country arrivals next week.

Cathay Pacific has had some very limited passenger services at times over the last two years but it has concentrated on freight flights, including some dedicated Boeing 747 freighter services that delivered Rapid Antigen Tests

Richard Jones, regional acting head of South West Pacific said the airline had a proud history in New Zealand stretching back more than 30 years.

It is bringing back its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, one of the most advanced passenger planes in the world.

The airline's lounges are now starting to reopen, and with its ''Fly Worry Free'' promise, passengers can make unlimited ticket changes without the usual change fees until December 31.

Jones says that since Kiwis last travelled, there will likely be a few additional pre-departure steps to fulfil to ultimately ensure a smooth journey.

Masks will need to be worn in the cabin when seated and when moving around, and most countries still require a negative PCR test result pre-departure.

"Entry requirements will differ in each destination so it is important that customers research what's required well ahead of time and we strongly suggest they check in via the Cathay Pacific website 48 hours in advance."

Chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said the airline had seen improved demand for passenger flights and had been trying our best to operate additional services.

''As always, we will remain agile in order to identify and capitalise on any opportunities should they arise,'' he said.

The airline, without a domestic network has been especially hard hit by the pandemic which hit after Hong Kong had suffered from a period of civil unrest.

"Although Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong continue to face many short-term challenges, our confidence in the long-term future of both Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong international aviation hub remains as steadfast as ever."

Cathay Pacific suffered an annual loss for last year of HK$5.6 billion (NZ1.26b)