Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Serious Fraud Office boss: Fraud flourishes when financial strain and workforce disruption meet tech-driven opportunities

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang says long-lasting damage from white-collar crime hurts fraud victims and the country's reputation. Photo / Supplied

Serious Fraud Office director Karen Chang says long-lasting damage from white-collar crime hurts fraud victims and the country's reputation. Photo / Supplied

KEY FACTS

Karen Chang is the Serious Fraud Office director and chief executive.

OPINION

New Zealand is in the grip of a fraud epidemic.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fraud is now the country’s most prevalent and fastest-growing crime type. Fraudsters claim hundreds of thousands of new victims every year, with many experiencing devastating impacts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business