At the High Court in Auckland, the man admitted receiving the kickbacks in return for favouring the awarding of work to the first contractor. Photo / NZME, File

A former IT contractor has admitted getting more than $4 million in kickbacks shortly before he was due to go on trial for corruption charges.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said the man pleaded guilty to receiving over $4m in kickbacks in the bribery and corruption case.

A trial was due to begin in the Auckland High Court on November 4 but will not go ahead after the man pleaded guilty yesterday.

The SFO said he pleaded guilty to two representative charges of accepting gifts to an agent.

He admitted receiving the kickbacks in return for favouring the awarding of work to the first contractor – a man who admitted last month to paying kickbacks of approximately $4.1m in exchange for receiving work.