Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: The Colin Craig v Rachel MacGregor case nuts and bolts

6 minutes to read
Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig, pictured during his opening remarks in his defamation trial against former press secretary Rachel MacGregor. Photo / Michael Craig

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig, pictured during his opening remarks in his defamation trial against former press secretary Rachel MacGregor. Photo / Michael Craig

Sasha Borissenko
By:

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

COMMENT:

The Court of Appeal has upheld a decision from the High Court that former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig sexually harassed his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

Let's look at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.