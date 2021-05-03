Website of the Year

Colin Craig: Sexual harassment finding upheld - again - as he says a return to politics is possible

Colin Craig arrives at the Auckland High Court for a defamation hearing in 2018. Photo / Brett Phibbs

David Fisher
Senior writer, NZ Herald

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has failed to overturn a High Court finding that he sexually harassed his former press secretary.

The Court of Appeal has rejected Craig's latest attempt to unseat a High

