How good have school lunches been in term two?

Seymour told RNZ he marked himself 8/10 for Term 2, compared to a 4/10 for Term 1 “at best”.
“Yes, there were problems. We owned them. We never denied them, and we fixed them. I think that there’s a very good story in that,” said Seymour.
He pointed to the stats from the last term showing more than 98% of lunches were delivered on time each day, and complaints were down by 92% since March.
He also said student satisfaction was at 67%, up from 46% the previous term, and pondered the lack of media coverage “now the programme is a success”.
He explained the programme got more trucks and streamlined delivery routes to help deliver lunches on time. Equipment was also upgraded, and staff numbers increased “to increase meal production and control quality better”.
“Production is now exceeding daily targets, and two million meals are expected to be ready for distribution by the start of Term 3.”
He called the programme a “real triumph”, pointing to the amount of money saved by the taxpayer.
“We took on one of the most ambitious challenges and programs that New Zealand has ever seen in the food industry in order to save the taxpayer $170 million a year.
“The way that people view it, I believe, says more about people’s disposition towards ambition and problem solving than the scheme itself.”
He said if the previous Labour Government had “done it our way”, there would be $800m less debt on the Government’s books, “debt that unfortunately will be inherited by the very children at school today”.
Patel said it was about how the country valued children.
“It says a lot about how we really don’t value our kids, how we really don’t value what we’re doing to them.
“We’re spending a lot of money and there’s a – a lot of food is wasted. It’s not filling their tummies, it’s not doing – it’s not hitting the spot. It’s not doing what it was designed to do.”
She said she thought the problem was creating meals in bulk. “You can tell that they’re made in bulk, they’re not made with love.
“So it’s all very well for Minister Seymour and the Prime Minister to say, we’re providing a meal, but if 60-80% of that meal goes back in the container it was delivered in ... I question that. How sustainable is that?