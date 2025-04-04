The girl who bit into the hard plastic went to the dentist, and Thorn said luckily she had not cracked any teeth.

“She does still have quite a sore jaw so we are keeping an eye on that, as are her whānau.”

The Milson School principal says they’ve had ongoing issues with the programme and are fed up with the poor quality of food. Photo / Michael Craig

A School Lunch Collective spokesperson said they were advised on Wednesday about an issue at a participating school as part of the Ka Ora Ka Ako Healthy School Lunch programme.

“A student found a piece of foreign matter in their meal. We contacted the school straight away to find out what happened so we could take immediate action.

“All associated meals are on hold and we informed New Zealand Food Safety, which will work to determine where the foreign matter came from and what needs to be put in place to prevent this happening again.”

The Collective said it had zero tolerance for any risks created with its meals, and was taking it extremely seriously.

“We sincerely apologise for any concern this has created.”

Under the new school lunch programme, introduced this year by the coalition government to cut costs, there are now just three main providers making the lunches.

Milton School wants to use the nearby Freyberg High School, which makes its own lunches, but said that was not allowed.

“We tried to move to them to keep it local… I contacted the senior advisor for supplier partnerships and we were given a ‘no’.

A recent analysis found school lunches are failing nutrition standards and giving students only half the energy they should.

Doctors and researchers at the Public Health Communication Centre analysed the nutritional value of the School Lunch Collective meals which were brought in as a cost-saving scheme by the government this year. They found the meals were falling well short of expected energy requirements.

