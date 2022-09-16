Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sailing past the pandemic: Norwegian Cruise Line's outlook for 2023

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the Norwegian Prima. Video / Supplied

Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the Norwegian Prima. Video / Supplied

One cruise line heading back to New Zealand is sailing out of the pandemic and into record demand as the industry gears up for a strong summer recovery.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is still being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.