Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Roger Partridge: Covid border opening, immigration, MIQ announcements a confusing mix

6 minutes to read
Auckland International Airport arrivals and departures as New Zealand prepares to open the borders to travellers. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 01 May 2022

Auckland International Airport arrivals and departures as New Zealand prepares to open the borders to travellers. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 01 May 2022

NZ Herald

OPINION:

New Zealand's border settings continue to confound.

In November last year, even the cautious Ministry of Health advised the Government that MIQ no longer served any useful purpose.

Yet it was almost four more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.