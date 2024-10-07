Rocket Lab bags second Mars contract with ‘opportunities in the billions’

Rocket Lab’s study will explore a simplified, end-to-end mission concept that would be delivered for a fraction of the current projected programme cost and completed several years earlier than the current expected sample return date in 2040, the firm says.
Meanwhile, there has been a snag with Rocket Lab’s first Mars mission, Nasa’s Escapade.
The US space agency commissioned Rocket Lab to design and build two spacecraft to orbit the Red Planet and study its atmosphere, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch the satellites and ferry them to Mars on one of its New Glenn rockets.
Rocket Lab did its part, completing the satellites then shipping them to Cape Canaveral in August, ready for launch this month.