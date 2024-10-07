Advertisement
Rocket Lab bags second Mars contract with ‘opportunities in the billions’

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Rocket Lab gave us exclusive access to its 50th Electron rocket launch. This episode takes you inside Mission Control, and Peter Beck's mind, for the milestone countdown.

Rocket Lab is emerging as a Nasa favourite for Martian adventures.

The Kiwi-American firm revealed this morning Nasa chose it to complete a study into retrieving rock samples from the surface of Mars and returning them to Earth - something never done before.

It’s a modest contract, with huge potential, according to the firm.

“The study contract is US$625,000 [$1.02m]. The opportunity should the study concepts be progressed is in the billions,” Rocket Lab marketing and communications VP Morgan Connaughton told the Herald.

An image of Santa Cruz hill on the surface of Mars taken by Perseverance Mars rover with Mastcam-Z. Photo / Nasa
Rocket Lab’s study will explore a simplified, end-to-end mission concept that would be delivered for a fraction of the current projected programme cost and completed several years earlier than the current expected sample return date in 2040, the firm says.

Meanwhile, there has been a snag with Rocket Lab’s first Mars mission, Nasa’s Escapade.

The US space agency commissioned Rocket Lab to design and build two spacecraft to orbit the Red Planet and study its atmosphere, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch the satellites and ferry them to Mars on one of its New Glenn rockets.

An Illustration of Rocket Lab's twin spacecraft entering Mars’ orbit for Nasa's Escapade mission. Image/ James, Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab did its part, completing the satellites then shipping them to Cape Canaveral in August, ready for launch this month.

But on September 6, Nasa said it would not fuel the two Escapade spacecraft because of Blue Origin delays that would cause the mission to miss its October launch window.

Nasa now has to wait for Earth and Mars to return to an optimal alignment for a launch, which won’t be until autumn next year.

Rocket Lab shares were at US$9.65 in late trading, for a US$4.8b market cap.

Its Nasdaq-listed stock is up 109% for the year, if still below its 2021 listing price (US$10.00) and with a market cap

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

