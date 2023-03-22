Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rob Fyfe: The Government policy that shouldn’t have been thrown on the bonfire

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Rob Fyfe is a backer of Recorp, a can-making plant being built in Auckland. Photo / Doug Sherring

Rob Fyfe is a backer of Recorp, a can-making plant being built in Auckland. Photo / Doug Sherring

Business leader Rob Fyfe says one casualty of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ policy bonfire is disappointing and puts the country out of step with other countries.

Fyfe, a former Air New Zealand boss and start-up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business