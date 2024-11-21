Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM. Photo / Alex Burton

A report from Boffa Miskell says the site has an irregular, four-sided geometric shape and has a total area of about 1297sq m.

It is surrounded by well-established transport links including Remuera Rd, the North Auckland Line rail line and the elevated Southern Motorway.

It is now a gravel carpark and a single-storey villa that has been converted to a health clinic. The new building will have 88 basement car parks.

A report from Campbell Brown said the frontage of the site does not contain any street trees, street lights or other street infrastructure.

The site has two existing vehicle crossings: one two-way crossing serving the parking lot and a one-way crossing serving the health centre.

The site is zoned business mixed use and is only 300m from Broadway, meaning people could walk there.

On Remuera Rd, a number of former dwellings have been converted to commercial premises, accommodating businesses such as health services and beauty therapy services, the report said.

Plans for a Remuera Rd site by Mansons TCLM. A new medical centre has been consented. Image / Consent application

A modern and recently constructed office building adjoins the site to the north.

Towards Broadway are a wide range of businesses and land-use variants, including apartment buildings.

Considerable redevelopment has since been completed in the key retail centre of Newmarket by Westfield, reinforcing Newmarket’s role as a premier metropolitan centre, second in scale to the city centre.

The Newmarket Train Station is 200m from the site.

Newmarket is also serviced by a wider range of frequent bus services, Campbell Brown noted.

Consent for the medical centre was granted on September 13.

The new building would have a gross floor area of 8500sq m and be tenanted as a healthcare facility, with one retail tenancy on the ground floor.

Mansons TCLM also developed Watercare’s headquarters at 73 Remuera Rd. That building was sold last decade for $100 million and is 12,796sq m.

The same business has finished and sold 50 Albert St in Auckland’s CBD, a new $650m development where around 3000 people will work.

Dimis Vavougyios of PAG, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Ted Manson of the Ted Manson Foundation and Mansons TCLM at the October 2024 opening of the new building at 50 Albert St. Photo / Mansons TCLM

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon opened that building last month.

It has already been sold to Asia-Pacific investor PAG.

Dimitrios Vavougyios, managing director of PAG Real Assets Japan, and Ted Manson of the Ted Manson Foundation and Mansons TCLM, joined Luxon to open the premises in October.

Wide floor plates of 2400sq m at lower levels and 2200sq m higher up drew tenants to the point where it is 100% leased.

The building functions and tenants on each floor are:

Ground floor: Mojo cafe, gym, lift access, stairs to Spark, 200-person conference centre able to expand to 500, wellness area, meeting rooms;

Levels one to six: Spark is leaving its campus-style Victoria St West HQ, announcing last year 1800 staff would shift, and the telco has secured lower-level naming rights;

Level seven: Spaces, owned by global business IWG, is offering to lease short- to long-term flexible office and co-working areas for networking, including meeting rooms with administration support, starting from $158/month, up to around $900/month;

Level eight: MYOB left Mt Eden and Qantas has shifted from a nearby CBD location to part of this floor;

Levels nine and 10: NZ-domiciled wealth management business FNZ, which also has naming rights for the building;

Level 11: Financial business UDC has taken this floor, where the fitout is said to be extremely high-end;

Level 12: Milford Asset Management is leaving two levels of Shortland St’s Vero Centre for the penthouse of 50 Albert St.

Mansons TLCM is now well-advanced on the new $550m Wynyard Quarter offices between Daldy St and Beaumont St.

That is a 24,093sq m building where telco One has leased space, planning to leave the Shore for the new building. Building A on the Beaumont St side is six levels and building B on the CBD side is seven.

Mansons TCLM was ranked by a survey published in the Herald last year as New Zealand’s busiest developer.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



