Plans for a new $90 million health centre on Remuera Rd. Photo / Mansons TCLM
An increase in demand for private healthcare facilities has prompted New Zealand’s largest privately-owned development business to build a new $90 million Remuera medical centre.
Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM today said the business has consent to develop the new six-level hub, where specialists would practice.
“We start on-site ineight weeks with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2026,” he said.
“The building will be home to the leading edge in medical technology and will house a range of medical specialists. The development is already 60% leased.”
Auckland Council approved plans for 75 and 77 Remuera Rd near a number of other large healthcare businesses, including the Southern Cross Surgical Centre, Auckland Eye and many other specialists on St Marks Rd.
A report from Campbell Brown said the frontage of the site does not contain any street trees, street lights or other street infrastructure.
The site has two existing vehicle crossings: one two-way crossing serving the parking lot and a one-way crossing serving the health centre.
The site is zoned business mixed use and is only 300m from Broadway, meaning people could walk there.
On Remuera Rd, a number of former dwellings have been converted to commercial premises, accommodating businesses such as health services and beauty therapy services, the report said.
A modern and recently constructed office building adjoins the site to the north.
Towards Broadway are a wide range of businesses and land-use variants, including apartment buildings.
Considerable redevelopment has since been completed in the key retail centre of Newmarket by Westfield, reinforcing Newmarket’s role as a premier metropolitan centre, second in scale to the city centre.
The Newmarket Train Station is 200m from the site.
Dimitrios Vavougyios, managing director of PAG Real Assets Japan, and Ted Manson of the Ted Manson Foundation and Mansons TCLM, joined Luxon to open the premises in October.
Wide floor plates of 2400sq m at lower levels and 2200sq m higher up drew tenants to the point where it is 100% leased.
The building functions and tenants on each floor are:
Ground floor: Mojo cafe, gym, lift access, stairs to Spark, 200-person conference centre able to expand to 500, wellness area, meeting rooms;
Levels one to six: Spark is leaving its campus-style Victoria St West HQ, announcing last year 1800 staff would shift, and the telco has secured lower-level naming rights;
Level seven: Spaces, owned by global business IWG, is offering to lease short- to long-term flexible office and co-working areas for networking, including meeting rooms with administration support, starting from $158/month, up to around $900/month;
Level eight: MYOB left Mt Eden and Qantas has shifted from a nearby CBD location to part of this floor;
Levels nine and 10: NZ-domiciled wealth management business FNZ, which also has naming rights for the building;
Level 11: Financial business UDC has taken this floor, where the fitout is said to be extremely high-end;
Level 12: Milford Asset Management is leaving two levels of Shortland St’s Vero Centre for the penthouse of 50 Albert St.
That is a 24,093sq m building where telco One has leased space, planning to leave the Shore for the new building. Building A on the Beaumont St side is six levels and building B on the CBD side is seven.