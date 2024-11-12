Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

First look at NZ’s most expensive new offices by Mansons TCLM: FNZ Centre, 50 Albert St

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM took the Herald on the first tour of Auckland’s 32,448sq m FNZ Centre, 50 Albert St. Video / Carson Bluck

New Zealand’s most expensive new office block is completed, with Prime Minister Christoper Luxon opening the $650 million building where around 3000 people will work.

Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM took the Herald on the first tour of Auckland’s 32,448sq m FNZ Centre, 50 Albert St, designed by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business