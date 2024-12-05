Advertisement
Retirement village residents charged $9900 for failed complaint, racial prejudice allegations

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
Troy Churton, former Commission for Financial Capability retirement villages national manager shares tips on factors to consider. Video / NZ Herald

Residents in a 17-unit retirement village must pay $9900 for taking what turned out to be an unsuccessful complaint against their village owner-operator, a sector advocate says.

Nigel Matthews, Retirement Village Residents Association chief executive, described their plight after the Retirement Commission published a dispute panel decision

