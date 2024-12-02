Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Gender, race prejudice against female village owner: Retirement Commission publishes ruling

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Troy Churton, former Commission for Financial Capability retirement villages national manager shares tips on factors to consider. Video / NZ Herald
  • Retirement village residents displayed prejudice against an owner’s race and gender, a ruling says.
  • A disputes panel dismissed their claims against her.
  • They showed a sense of entitlement and prejudice given differences in race and gender.

Retirement village residents displayed race and gender prejudices against a female owner, according to a decision rejecting claims against weekly fee rises.

The unidentified residents, who live in a 17-unit village, also unnamed, complained about the actions of the unidentified female owner.

But it was the residents who ended up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business