Results at a glance - Mercury, PGW, Contact, Vital Healthcare

Mercury NZ reported a strong earnings lift for the June 2022 year.

Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ has emerged from its latest financial year a totally different beast.

By its own account, 2022 was one of "transformative change" - having become the country's biggest electricity retailer after the $467 million purchase of Trustpower's retail arm earlier this year.

Following the Tilt Renewables transactions, it has also become the country's biggest wind power generator, having started the year with no operating wind generation at all.

Mercury said the addition of wind generation and performance improvements helped take its ebitdaf to $581m in the year to June, up $118m on the prior year's.

The company's net profit after tax was $469m, up $328m, driven by the $367m net gain on the sale of its 20 per cent Tilt Renewables shareholding.

The results also reflected a more diversified generation portfolio, with wind generation now complementing Mercury's hydro and geothermal generation, following the acquisition of Tilt's New Zealand wind operations in August and the commissioning of the northern section of the Turitea wind farm in December.

PGG Wrightson

Rural services group PGG Wrightson (PGW) said a strong performance from its retail and water business helped drive earnings to a record over the June year.

The company's net profit came to $24.3 million, up 7 per cent on the prior year's.

Operating EBITDA came to $67.2m, up 20 per cent, slightly ahead of the top end of its guidance of $62m to $66m.

Revenue was up 12 per cent to $952.7m - and margins were broadly in line with the previous year's.

PGW declared a final dividend of 16 cents, bringing the total for the year to 30 cents.

The company did not give a specific earnings guidance, but chairman Joo Hai Lee said the profitable run for most New Zealand agri sectors looked likely to continue through the remainder of 2022 and into the coming year.

Contact Energy

Contact Energy said lower operating earnings and higher depreciation drove its net profit down by $5 million, or 3 per cent, to $182m in the June year.

The decline was partially offset by lower interest costs reflecting the capitalisation of interest to major growth capital projects, lower tax on earnings and favourable movements to the fair value of financial instruments against the prior year.

The company's ebitdaf - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments - fell to $537m in the June year, against market expectations of $545m.

However, Contact says its new Tauhara and Te Huka geothermal projects will help boost operating earnings to $720 million by calendar 2025.

Contact's total dividend was 35c, unchanged.

Vital Healthcare

Property revaluations of $244 million helped drive Australasian medical landlord Vital Healthcare Property Trust earnings sharply higher.

Vital's annual net profit came to $303m, up from the previous year's $278m.

Vital's portfolio is valued at more than $3.3 billion, a 27 per cent rise from last year's $2.6b.

