Results at a glance - AIA, Kiwibank, Skellerup, Precinct, Fletcher

Auckland Airport's annual loss has narrowed. Photo/ Dean Purcell, NZ Herald

Kiwibank record

Kiwibank's profit hit a record high after strong home and business lending growth.

The state-owned bank's net profit rose 4 per cent from $126 million to $131m for the year to June 30.

Its net interest income rose from $528m to $630m but operating expenses also jumped, from $422m to $480m.

Auckland Airport loss narrows

Auckland International Airport has reported a second successive underlying loss but is clawing its way back from financial damage caused by the pandemic.

The company today reported an underlying loss of $11.9 million in the year to June 30, an improvement on the underlying loss of $39.4m last year.

Revenue was up 7 per cent to $300.3m and reported profit after tax was down 59 per cent to $191m.

Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said although Auckland Airport's results continued to reflect the impact of the pandemic and the challenging operating condition, the reopening of the border to Australia in April had marked a turning point in the organisation's recovery.

She said after two years of disruption, careful cost management and perseverance of staff recovery is now well underway.

Skellerup record

Specialised rubber products manufacturer Skellerup's net profit rose 19 per cent to $47.8 million in the June year - another record.

The company had earlier forecast a net profit within a $44m-$47m range.

Skellerup's revenue jumped 13 per cent to $316.8m and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) gained 18 per cent to $66.8m.

Precinct falls

A 93 per cent unrealised change in the value of Precinct Properties' portfolio pushed net after-tax profit down 29 per cent annually but revenue rose 3 per cent and operating income was also up.

The Commercial Bay owner gave $8.3 million rent relief to retailers during the pandemic restrictions, particularly Auckland's 107-day lockdown from last August.

But shareholders will still enjoy a better payout: annual dividends rose 3 per cent.

Seeka half year up

"Toughing it out" during a maelstrom of events from weather damage, extreme worker shortages and soaring costs to lower fruit yields enabled listed horticulture group Seeka to lift its net profit and revenue for the first six months of FY22.

Unaudited net profit at $21.5 million for the half year to June 30 was 4.3 per cent up on the same period last year, on the back of a 10.2 per cent lift in revenue to $247.3m.

Profit before tax at $30.1m was down 2.3 per cent. Earnings before interest and tax were up 2 per cent at $35.4m. Ebitda at $49.4m was up 5.3 per cent.

Colonial Motors record

Car dealer Colonial Motors reported a record $33.35 million profit for the June year, eclipsing the record in the previous financial year by 19 per cent.

Trading conditions over the first six months were very strong.

The clean vehicle tax, which came into effect on April 1, created an incentive for customers to purchase before that deadline, Colonial said.

This was particularly evident in the Light Commercial segment where virtually all vehicles now incur the tax.

The final quarter was more challenging than the previous three, with a gloomy economic outlook and continued supply constraints post-March combining to slow Colonial's operations.

Colonial declared a fully imputed dividend of 47 cps, taking the total dividend for the year to a record 62 cps.

Fletcher Building boosted

Fletcher Building has delivered a strong result, increasing bottom-line profit 42 per cent to make $432 million for the full year.

The company at the centre of the Gib crisis made $8.4b revenue in the year to June 30, 2022, up 5 per cent from $8.1b the previous year and has declared a final dividend of 22 cps, taking the full annual shareholder payout to 40 cps.

The $432m net profit after tax was up from last year's $305m.

Earnings before interest and tax were up 13 per cent at $756m - slightly ahead of Forsyth Barr's forecast - with a strong second half margin of 9.5 per cent.

Mercury NZ transforms

Mercury NZ has emerged from its latest financial year a totally different beast.

By its own account, 2022 was one of "transformative change" - having become the country's biggest electricity retailer after the $467 million purchase of Trustpower's retail arm earlier this year.

Following the Tilt Renewables transactions, it has also become the country's biggest wind power generator, having started the year with no operating wind generation at all.

Mercury said the addition of wind generation and performance improvements helped take its ebitdaf to $581m in the year to June, up $118m on the prior year's.

The company's net profit after tax was $469m, up $328m, driven by the $367m net gain on the sale of its 20 per cent Tilt Renewables shareholding.

The results also reflected a more diversified generation portfolio, with wind generation now complementing Mercury's hydro and geothermal generation, following the acquisition of Tilt's New Zealand wind operations in August and the commissioning of the northern section of the Turitea wind farm in December.

PGG Wrightson record

Rural services group PGG Wrightson (PGW) said a strong performance from its retail and water business helped drive earnings to a record over the June year.

The company's net profit came to $24.3 million, up 7 per cent on the prior year's.

Operating EBITDA came to $67.2m, up 20 per cent, slightly ahead of the top end of its guidance of $62m to $66m.

Revenue was up 12 per cent to $952.7m - and margins were broadly in line with the previous year's.

PGW declared a final dividend of 16 cents, bringing the total for the year to 30 cents.

The company did not give a specific earnings guidance, but chairman Joo Hai Lee said the profitable run for most New Zealand agri sectors looked likely to continue through the remainder of 2022 and into the coming year.

Contact Energy

Contact Energy said lower operating earnings and higher depreciation drove its net profit down by $5 million, or 3 per cent, to $182m in the June year.

The decline was partially offset by lower interest costs reflecting the capitalisation of interest to major growth capital projects, lower tax on earnings and favourable movements to the fair value of financial instruments against the prior year.

The company's ebitdaf - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments - fell to $537m in the June year, against market expectations of $545m.

However, Contact says its new Tauhara and Te Huka geothermal projects will help boost operating earnings to $720 million by calendar 2025.

Contact's total dividend was 35c, unchanged.

Vital Healthcare lifts

Property revaluations of $244 million helped drive Australasian medical landlord Vital Healthcare Property Trust earnings sharply higher.

Vital's annual net profit came to $303m, up from the previous year's $278m.

Vital's portfolio is valued at more than $3.3 billion, a 27 per cent rise from last year's $2.6b.

