Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Potential conflict of interest probe: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Eke Pānuku both welcome PwC report

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa at the Oneoneroa housing project, a development of new terrace and apartment-style homes on land bought back under treaty settlement from the Royal NZ Navy. Video / Dean Purcell

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa at the Oneoneroa housing project, a development of new terrace and apartment-style homes on land bought back under treaty settlement from the Royal NZ Navy. Video / Dean Purcell

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei Whai Rawa and Eke Pānuku Development Auckland have both welcomed a report on potential conflicts of interest at Auckland Council’s property arm after concerns were raised.

Chairman Michael Stiassny said the PwC

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business