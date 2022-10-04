Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Perceived conflicts of interest' in Eke Panuku board probed in PwC inquiry

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
PwC has been charged with probing dealings with Eke Panuku Development Auckland. Photo /supplied

PwC has been charged with probing dealings with Eke Panuku Development Auckland. Photo /supplied

Auckland Council has asked consultant firm PwC to examine potential conflict of interest allegations levelled at its own real estate entity, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, over land dealings in the city.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.