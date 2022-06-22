Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Portainer raises US$6m in a VC market where the rules have abruptly changed

4 minutes to read
Portainer founder and chief executive Neil Cresswell. Photo / File

Portainer founder and chief executive Neil Cresswell. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

It was the proverbial game of two halves.

"Container" software startup Portainer, based at Hobsonville Point, has just raised US$6.2 million in a Series A extension - taking its total Series A raise to US$12.2m

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.