Prego Ponsonby Restaurant is setting guidelines for kids dining behaviour.

It's been going for 36 years and was open seven days a week, but now Ponsonby's Prego has announced it is closing temporarily due to staff shortages.

And diners are already offering to step up and lend a hand if the business needs it.

"We've been left with no choice but to close temporarily while so many staff are absent due to Covid regulations," the business said on social media today.

"We've felt frustrated and helpless, watching Omicron getting rapidly closer. We are committed to giving the full Prego experience and without all our people this is not currently possible."

And in yet another blow, Auckland's The Grove on St Patrick's Square in the CBD has also shut temporarily.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the temporary closure of The Grove restaurant. Unfortunately some of our staff have been exposed to Covid-19, and our small, hard-working team is unable to operate without a full team," that business announced.

Prego, which opened in 1986, serves popular Italian-style cuisine and has had a loyal following for many years. Its courtyard partly enclosed by a wall on Ponsonby Rd is popular and often diners have had to wait to get seats.

A phone message at Prego said the business "had to shut for 10 days" but reassured customers by advising them to keep an eye out for it reopening.

Customers are already mourning the temporary closure. One described it as heartbreaking and told the business to "hang in there".

Another said: "If you need even just one or two extra sets of hands to get open soon, we will be there with bells on."

Others said it was what people feared and devastating news. They wished the popular business all the best and said they hoped it would be open again soon.

Prego said it has taken every measure it could to minimise the spread of the virus, "sacrificing its brand to follow Government mandates and restrictions".

"Our team have worked hard to ensure Prego remains a comfortable haven that is safe and familiar, far from the broken world outside. Thanks to each one of you for remaining loyal and positive. Thank you for constantly supporting Prego. We will miss you all but be back before you know it," the business said.

Two years ago, the Herald reported how Gary Langsford had a bone to pick with Prego restaurant's "no dogs" policy.

He and his wife Vicki Vuleta were refused a table because their beloved dog, Zippy, had joined them for dinner.

"The funny thing is we went there last year and sat in exactly the same spot. I wasn't even asking to go into the front courtyard with all the 'seen to be seens' - the table faces the carpark. I said to the maitre d': 'No Zippy, no us. We come as a package'," he said.

A Herald review described the restaurant as having service which was impeccable - "efficient yet managing to remain personable, engaging and friendly, and the food is gloriously casual and reliable without a trace of it feeling mundane. As we leave, through Prego's cosy, walled-in front courtyard, I'm reminded of what dining out is all about. Having a good time", the review in 2014 said.