He said there was often no support in previous years for pilots and others who faced extreme stress and trauma.

“I didn’t really know the effects it was going to have on me … So I carried on."

The basic tenor of the talk was of more support needed, including for agricultural and general aviation.

The conference included a Q&A session, which Jehan Casinader hosted.

He shared stories about his own struggles and the decision to leave broadcasting and write the book This Is Not How It Ends.

Another speaker suggested pilots often feared mentioning any stress or mental distress, out of fear they’d have their licences cancelled or suspended.

One guest also discussed the intense financial pressures some in the industry had faced since Covid-19 surfaced.

They spoke of economic struggles forcing them to cut the size of their small general aviation fleet.

“There’d be times when you were just crippled.”

The association is holding mental health and wellbeing workshops in Queenstown on October 23, Christchurch on October 30 and Hamilton on November 6.

The association officially launched the national workshop series last month.

A senior persons workshop is scheduled for Auckland on November 25.

Sunair still suspended

Sunair had been hoping to be back flying by now.

But the regulator still has the Tauranga-based regional airline grounded.

“We’re still working with Sunair through their suspension,” a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman said today.

“Any decisions about whether and when Sunair will resume flying will be communicated directly with Sunair.”

Sunair previously told the Herald the CAA had some issues with record-keeping, and it was co-operating with the regulator.

The CAA today said with the investigation ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment on specific details.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that all safety matters are fully and appropriately resolved.”

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and court.