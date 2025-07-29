Advertisement
Sunair still grounded but expects return to full operations in a few weeks, some East Coast routes still running

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sunair says it's making progress after the Civil Aviation Authority grounded its aircraft earlier this month.

Regional airline Sunair is still grounded but aims to get back up and flying all its routes soon.

“We’re still awaiting the return of our certificate of airworthiness for our aircraft,” chief executive Doug Roberts said today.

“For some of our routes, we’ve got other operators flying on our behalf.”

