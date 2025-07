Sunair says it's making progress after the Civil Aviation Authority grounded its aircraft earlier this month.

Regional airline Sunair is still grounded but aims to get back up and flying all its routes soon.

“We’re still awaiting the return of our certificate of airworthiness for our aircraft,” chief executive Doug Roberts said today.

“For some of our routes, we’ve got other operators flying on our behalf.”

Roberts said Air Gisborne was operating its Gisborne-Wairoa-Napier services and in Northland, another operator was flying medical charter services to Whangārei and Kaitāia.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the airworthiness certificates for what it said were safety reasons earlier this month.