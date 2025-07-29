The suspension was expected to run for 10 working days to last Wednesday, July 23.

Roberts said Sunair had been working to address issues with the CAA.

He was hopeful one of the airline’s five Piper PA-23 Aztecs would get clearance as soon as today, as would one of Sunair’s three Cessna 172s.

“They will want to inspect the aircraft before they sign off [to ensure] that they’re fit to fly again,” Roberts told the Herald, referring to the CAA.

“At the moment, aside from the East Coast routes, all our other routes are closed down,” he said.

“In other words, we’re not accepting bookings.”

But he hoped to be able to update customers with more details soon.

Roberts said once the airline was ready to take bookings on other routes again, it would update its website.

“I expect around the 20th of August we’ll have everything back in the air.”

Roberts previously said some issues were identified during a maintenance audit.

He said the CAA had some issues with record-keeping, where relevant details were basically deemed not to have been recorded the way the authority wanted.

The certificate of airworthiness is effectively aviation’s version of motoring’s warrant of fitness (WoF).

“Sunair air transport operations remain suspended while we work with them to resolve outstanding safety matters,” a CAA spokeswoman said today.

“Any decisions about whether and when Sunair will resume flying will be communicated directly with Sunair,” she added.

“No aviation operator will resume flying until the CAA is satisfied that all safety matters have been resolved.”

