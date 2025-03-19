Pilots with cancelled or suspended licences will have new appeal rights

Acting Transport Minister James Meager said the new independent reviews would let individuals and organisations seek an expert independent review of specified civil aviation regulatory decisions made by, or on behalf of, the Director of Civil Aviation.

Application fees for reviews have been set at $1000 for individuals and $1500 for any other cases. Those amounts excluded GST.

“In comparison, I’ve heard that it can cost in excess of $300,000 to take an appeal through the District Court and it can take three to four years before there is a hearing,” Meager said.

“Today we are making it easier and more affordable for New Zealanders to challenge decisions that have a significant impact on their livelihoods, such as cancelling or suspending a pilot’s licence,” he added.

“Being able to have decisions reviewed independently will now mean those people won’t incur these costs and delays, and they’ll have the opportunity for a quick, cost-effective determination so they can get on with delivering growth for New Zealand.”

Meager said relevant scenarios included granting or suspending pilot licences, air operator certificates, airworthiness certificates or maintenance engineer’s licences.

“It will also include decisions on individual exemptions from civil aviation regulations or rules.”

These changes were set out in the Civil Aviation (Independent Review Function) Regulations 2025.

Reviewers will report their recommendations to the Director of Civil Aviation.

But the final decision will still be with the director.

“This is to ensure that the director retains the ultimate responsibility for the safe and secure operation of the civil aviation system,” Meager said.

The current Director of Civil Aviation is Keith Manch, the Civil Aviation Authority chief executive.

Reviewable decisions include: