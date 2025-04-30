Phthalates are a set of chemicals that are added to plastic to make it more stretchy, soft or flexible. In lotions, shampoos and perfumes, phthalates can be used to retain scents. But the chemicals – which are so common that some researchers call them “everywhere chemicals” – have attracted widespread concern from scientists.

In epidemiological studies, phthalates have been linked to male fertility problems, heart disease, obesity and ADHD. The United States allows nine kinds of phthalates to be used in food packaging. They are an example of what scientists call “endocrine-disrupting chemicals,” which can tweak and change the hormones in the body, causing multiple health problems.

“We already know that phthalates are toxic chemicals,” said Tracey Woodruff, a professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive health at the University of California at San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. In recent years, she pointed out, scientists and environmental organisations have pushed lawmakers to get phthalates out of food packaging and other plastics. “This just shows why that’s a good idea,” Woodruff added.

Microplastics have contaminated food sources because of plastic packaging, leading to serious health risks.

Kevin Ott, the executive director of the Flexible Vinyl Alliance, which represents the makers of polyvinyl chloride, said in an email that many studies on the health risks of phthalates do not meet the highest standards of evidence. The Food and Drug Administration confirmed as recently as 2018 that phthalates are not clearly linked with any health effects, Ott added.

The new study drew on surveys from around the globe that evaluated exposure to DEHP, one particular type of phthalate, through urine samples. Researchers then matched exposure to the chemical to increased risk of cardiovascular death.

They found that phthalates contributed to 13% of all deaths from heart disease in people between ages 55 and 64 globally. In the United States, it was around 10%. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide: In 2021, an estimated 20 million people died because of heart disease.

Trasande says that while 13% may seem like a high number, phthalate exposure may overlap with and exacerbate other risks. Phthalates are believed to create excess inflammation in the body, and they are linked with other conditions that increase heart disease mortality, such as obesity and high blood pressure. Some of the increased risk of heart disease from obesity, for example, could be from phthalates. The chemicals are also found more commonly in highly processed foods, another risk factor for death from heart disease.

Scientists estimate that air pollution, which also can contain tiny plastic particles, is linked to 20% of all cardiovascular deaths globally.

Recent research – albeit with a small sample size – has also found that the presence of microplastics or nanoplastics in the carotid artery increases the risk of heart attack, stroke or death. Researchers are trying to understand the extent to which those tiny plastics can carry chemicals like phthalates with them.

But people with more phthalates in their bodies are probably more exposed to plastics, and therefore to microplastics and nanoplastics as well, Trasande said.

“It could be the chemicals that are being delivered, or it could be the micro and nanoplastics,” said Trasande. “And that’s really where the field needs to go scientifically.”

Other research looking at deaths from phthalates has come to similar results. One study published late last year found that phthalates were responsible for about 164,000 deaths worldwide in 2015, most because of heart disease and high blood pressure. That study examined just 40 countries, while the new study looked at around 190.

While animal studies have also found connections between phthalates and heart disease, some researchers say more human studies would help solidify the link. “It would be important to have someone do a systematic review on phthalates and cardiovascular events,” said Woodruff. “But it’s just a new area.”

For now, scientists continue to push for more monitoring of the chemicals in plastic. In most countries, companies are not required to reveal chemical additives to plastics, which include things like phthalates, BPA and flame retardants. Many of those plastics end up in low-income countries with mountains of plastic waste for recycling or disposal.

“They are the receivers of all the plastic garbage,” Woodruff said. “And the phthalates are going to be there, too.”