Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

US FDA defers infant formula request: What it means for a2 Milk

3 minutes to read
A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

A2 Milk said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had deferred the company's request to send infant formula to the US but said approval would not have made a material difference to its results for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.