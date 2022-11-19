New research has found seven major symptoms that can indicate a pending heart attack. Image / Getty Images

New research has found seven major symptoms that can indicate a pending heart attack. Image / Getty Images

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world’s leading cause of death. In New Zealand 16 Kiwis a day die from CVD.

Some of these will involve a heart attack which new research has discovered can begin with seven tell-tale symptoms appearing approximately one month before a person suffers this major medical event.

Published in the medical journal Circulation, University of Arkansas Medical Sciences researchers found 95 per cent of study participants experienced a common set of symptoms before having a heart attack:

Sleep disturbance Shortness of breath Weak or heavy arms or legs Indigestion Anxiety Loss of appetite Changes in thought processes

Forty-eight per cent of participants claimed they were suffering from sleep disturbance in the lead up to their heart attack while 42 per cent noted shortness of breath.

Bouts of indigestion were noted in 39 per cent of people assessed in the study and 35.5 per cent reported anxiety symptoms.

Meanwhile, just under a quarter of those who took part in the study reported weak or heavy arms or legs and just over a fifth found they had a loss of appetite.

And 23.9 per cent of participants claimed they experienced a change in their thinking.

Dr Anushka Patchava, deputy chief medical officer for UK-based insurance company, Vitality, spoke to The Sun about pre-heart attack symptoms and noted generally they’re indicating issues with oxygen in the body.

She explained the reported sense of weakness in a patient’s limbs comes from reduced circulation while any heaviness, pain or tightness in the chest can be an indication your heart isn’t getting enough oxygenated blood.

She added: “Other symptoms of cardiovascular disease might be breathlessness, heart palpitations (when someone can feel their heartbeat).

“This can lead to anxiety, hot sweats and dizziness and feeling faint, as well as tiredness. All signs that the body is not getting enough oxygen.

“With moderate and severe vascular conditions, it is also possible that an individual might experience swollen limbs. Extremities, such as toes or fingers, can go blue which could be a potential sign that you are at risk of a heart attack.

“While chest pain is the most common symptom, other symptoms such as shortness of breath, feeling or being sick and back or jaw pain can also occur.”

Dr Patchava also told The Sun that to understand cardiovascular disease, it can help to look at it in two parts: Cardio, which relates to conditions affecting the heart as an organ, and vascular, which encompasses conditions relating to the body’s blood vessels.

“Narrowing or blockage of blood vessels, for example due to plaque build-up, a condition called atherosclerosis, can contribute to high blood pressure (hypertension).

“Blocked blood vessels can then lead to a heart attack or stroke if the heart or brain are starved of oxygen, with coronary heart disease being the leading cause of heart attacks,” she said.

For those looking to limit their chances of CVD, Patchava says the first thing to do is ensure you’re a non-smoker.

Being overweight and excessive alcohol consumption are also contributing factors as are high cholesterol and diabetes.

For some, work and lifestyle changes may help if an individual attributes high stress levels to their job and personal situation.

“High stress can lead to high blood pressure, which is a cause of CVD and a contributing factor to heart attacks,” says Patchava, adding “physical activity or looking after mental wellbeing, using techniques such as mindfulness and meditation,” are ways to mitigate these stresses.

Genetics can also play a part, with chances of CVD increased if a close family member has a history.




















