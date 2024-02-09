Voyager 2023 media awards
Perth’s exploding Pro-fit water pipes: Who’s to blame? What next?

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Fletcher Building said it knew of no injuries in relation to the Iplex pipes. Photo / Natalie Slade

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor has blamed Perth’s exploding water pipe problems on poor installation and workmanship but Western Australia’s building and plumbing regulator ruled out those causes in an interim report.

