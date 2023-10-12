Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Iplex pipe failure put at A$709m+, Fletcher working to resolve issues

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Fletcher Building logo. 16 October 2013 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Natalie Slade

Fletcher Building logo. 16 October 2013 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Natalie Slade

An Australian builder says Fletcher Building’s Iplex leaky pipe failure will cost it A$709 million-plus to fix but the NZ-headquartered business, in a trading halt over the issue, says it is working to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business