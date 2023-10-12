Fletcher Building logo. 16 October 2013 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Natalie Slade

An Australian builder says Fletcher Building’s Iplex leaky pipe failure will cost it A$709 million-plus to fix but the NZ-headquartered business, in a trading halt over the issue, says it is working to resolve matters and denies manufacturing defects.

“We forecast >$700m,” said builder BGC in an executive summary out yesterday on the Iplex Pro-Fit Pipe failures for media and investment analysts.

“BGC’s loss and damages in excess of A$709m.”

The builder also said problems were not confined to West Australia.

Fletcher went into a trading halt on Wednesday. The building company has made a A$15 million provision in its June 2023 accounts while it tried to work out the extent of the problem, having made repairs to about 200 of 1200-to-1500 homes affected.

In April, Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor announced issues with Pro-fit.

“We acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience impacted homeowners and their families are facing. We are working hard with builders to arrive at an acceptable outcome for affected homeowners,” he said then.

The builder’s document out yesterday said issues weren’t confined to West Australia.

“BGC has confirmed radical failure bursts in Victoria. BGC is experiencing a high rate of bursts on Iplex polybutylene pipe. Expert investigation reveals TYPLEX1050 resin pipe to be the root cause Its particular physical properties make it unable to cope with the reasonably expected bending stresses of manufacturer-compliant installations. BGC have 11,817 homes that may have been built with TYPLEX-1050 resin. The bursts occur equally in the wall and ceiling, across all piped areas of the home and across the Perth metro area,” its document said.

BGC said there were “three commonalities between bursts: 99% were TYPLEX resin pipes, there were radial fractures and bursts occur on a bend”.

The builder is continuing to patch bursts but said it was unable find any way to mitigate the defective pipe short of fully repiping a home.

“Due to the double brick construction, this is a significant undertaking, involving relocating the occupants and essentially rebuilding half of the home as mitigation reverts the home back to the “lock up stage”. BGC has completed seven full home repipes, which took over six months, costing an average of A$60,000,” it said.

Around 25 per cent of the cost was relocation.

“Trade scarcity makes such a program impractical to roll out at scale. BGC believe repiping the ceilings is a quick, cost-effective interim measure to mitigate the typically high repair cost and consequential losses caused by ceiling bursts,” its document said.

BGC has spent around A$7m-plus on bursts and repipes.

Extrapolating the 11,817 repipes by A$60,000 means the product recall bill for BGC alone amounted to approximately A$709m before burst repairs or consequential losses caused by the failing Pro-Fit Pipes if every home is affected, BGC said.

A Fletcher spokesman said yesterday that Iplex had continued to work with builders and had undertaken 20 separate testing regimes on more than 875 individual samples which showed a categoric correlation between basic plumbing installation failures or mistakes and the location of the plumbing failures.

“At this time, the work that Iplex Australia has undertaken or commissioned does not identify a manufacturing defect.

“Ultimately, homeowners deserve a co-operative and timely response to this problem by all members of the building industry.”

